Iqra Aziz’s husband Yasir Hussain’s death rumours go viral

Islamabad: Being a celebrity comes with its fair share of challenges, and one of them is dealing with baseless rumours. Popular Pakistani actor, host, and director Yasir Hussain, who is also Iqra Aziz’s husband, recently became the target of fake death news that spread rapidly across various Pakistani news YouTube channels.

Yasir took to social media to call out these creators for using misleading thumbnails and clickbait captions to gain views. Sharing a screenshot of one such fake news video, Yasir wrote, “Yeh khabar jis ne lagai hai usay next khabar apni walda ke bewa honay ki bhi lagani chahiye.”

In another story, he expressed his disappointment over the state of journalism, saying, “Seriously. Journalism ka itna bura waqt bhi ana tha. Main toh zinda hun magar aaj news ki gherat ka janaza nikal chuka hai.”

Yasir Hussain is a celebrated name in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his debut film Karachi Say Lahore and went on to deliver notable performances in projects like Lahore Say Aagay, Siwaiyaan, Shadi Mubarak, Badshah Begum, Baandi, Jhok Sarkar, Baaghi, and Taxali Gate. In addition to acting, Yasir has made a mark as a director, with projects like Koel and Aik Thi Laila receiving appreciation from fans.

On the professional front, Yasir is currently directing a new drama titled Paradise, which features his wife, Iqra Aziz, in the lead role.