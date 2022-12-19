Iran: 4 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed

Tehran: Four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed on Monday in southeastern Iran, the Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported.

“Terrorist groups” attacked IRGC members in the Saravan district of the Sistan-Baluchestan province, near the Pakistani border.

“The strong presence of the security forces forced the IRGC members to flee towards Pakistan,” IRNA said, without giving further details.

This incident comes in the midst of protests in the country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran, on the grounds of not adhering to the strict dress code in the Islamic Republic.

These demonstrations were met with repression by the regime against the demonstrators, who insist on continuing the protests, which officials describe as “riots”.

According to activist HRANA news agency, 502 protestors lost their lives from September 17 to December 18. Those who died also includes 69 children.

In the protests, a total of 144 universities and 161 cities are involved.