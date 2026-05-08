Iran accuses US of ceasefire breach after Hormuz exchange of fire

Iran accused the United States of violating a fragile ceasefire after Washington and Iranian forces exchanged fire in and around the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying tensions across the Gulf and raising fears of renewed escalation.

On Friday, May 8, the 70th day of the US-Israeli war on Iran, the Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said US forces targeted an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel near the Strait of Hormuz before carrying out strikes on coastal areas near Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Iran said its armed forces responded immediately by attacking US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar port, claiming the retaliatory strikes caused damage to “enemy units”.

Iranian state media later reported that missiles were launched towards hostile targets in the strategic waterway following the alleged US attacks.

Also Read Lebanon, Israel to hold new talks in Washington next week

Trump insists ceasefire remains intact

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was still in effect despite the exchange of fire.

“The ceasefire is going – it’s in effect,” Trump said, while describing the US response as “just a love tap”.

Donald Trump

Trump warns Iran of tougher strikes if deal not signed ‘fast’

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of stronger military action if Tehran failed to quickly agree to renewed negotiations with Washington.

Trump claimed three American destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz “very successfully” while under attack and said Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted without causing damage to US vessels.

He also claimed Iranian attackers and several small boats were “completely destroyed”, adding that the destroyers would rejoin what he described as a US naval blockade or “Wall of Steel” in the region.

“Just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” Trump wrote.

Trump issues warning to Iran after Hormuz clashes.

US says Iranian forces launched ‘unprovoked attacks’

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small boats at three US Navy destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz towards the Gulf of Oman.

The vessels were identified as USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason.

CENTCOM said American forces intercepted the incoming attacks before carrying out “self-defence strikes” against Iranian military infrastructure, including missile and drone launch sites, command facilities and reconnaissance centres.

The US military said no American warships were damaged and stressed that Washington “does not seek escalation”.

Explosions reported in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm

Iranian media reported explosions and air defence activity in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, where authorities said drones had been intercepted.

The Mizan news agency said air defence systems shot down several small drones over Qeshm Island, while Tasnim reported two drones were intercepted over Bandar Abbas.

Iranian outlets also reported exchanges of fire near Qeshm Island and loud explosions in western Tehran.

Iran warns UAE over hostile activity

Tasnim news agency cited sources claiming there were “signs of hostile action” linked to the United Arab Emirates following the explosions in southern Iran.

Although Tehran stopped short of directly accusing Abu Dhabi, Iranian officials warned the UAE would “pay the price” if involvement was confirmed.

Oil prices rise amid Hormuz shipping fears

Oil prices climbed sharply as investors reacted to fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose nearly 3 percent to around USD 97 per barrel following the confrontation.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Iranian oil production had likely already fallen by around 400,000 barrels per day due to export disruptions and storage pressures caused by the conflict.

Saudi Arabia warns over maritime threats

Saudi Arabia’s UN envoy Abdulaziz al-Wasel warned that threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz could destabilise global markets and disrupt international supply chains.

He said any interruption to shipping would affect energy security as well as the movement of humanitarian aid, medical supplies and essential goods.

Qatar calls Hormuz security a global responsibility

Qatar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Alya Ahmed Saif al-Thani, said protecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was a “shared international responsibility”.

She warned that continued tensions threatened regional stability, energy security and humanitarian conditions.

Iran creates Hormuz agency to vet and tax vessels

Iran has created a government agency to vet and tax vessels seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data reports, as Tehran reviews the latest US proposals aimed at ending the war.

US considers reviving ‘Project Freedom’

The Trump administration is reportedly considering restarting “Project Freedom”, a naval initiative intended to escort commercial vessels safely through the Strait of Hormuz amid growing maritime security concerns.

Diplomacy efforts continue amid tensions

Despite the latest confrontation, officials and diplomatic sources said Washington and Tehran were still discussing a temporary arrangement aimed at preventing further escalation.

Iranian officials said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was overseeing all major developments linked to the conflict.

Lebanon strikes add to regional tensions

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 12 people, including two children and a paramedic, were killed in Israeli airstrikes carried out on Thursday despite a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

The strikes targeted several villages in Nabatieh district, while another attack in Marjayoun district killed a paramedic affiliated with a Hezbollah-linked rescue service and wounded another worker.

US urges release of Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi

The United States urged Iran to release jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi after supporters warned her health had deteriorated following reported heart attacks in custody.

Mohammadi, a 54-year-old human right activists, has spent much of the past two decades in prison and has publicly criticised both the Iranian government and the war’s impact on civilians.