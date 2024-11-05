Iran achieves historic milestone with launch of 2 satellites into space

The Islamic Republic of Iran successfully launched two domestically manufactured satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod early morning on Tuesday, November 5, marking a milestone for the country’s private sector in the space industry.

According to the Iranian news agency Press TV reports, The satellites were launched from the Vostochny spaceport in eastern Russia in the far east of Russia and employed by the Russian Soyuz satellite launch vehicle.

This success is particularly noteworthy because it was the first attempt by the Iranian private sector to design as well as launch satellites into orbit.

Details of the launch

Soyuz rocket blasted off on time and put the satellites into orbit, which is quite a record at the time of takeoff mere nine minutes. In addition to Iranian satellites, the mission was accompanied by two Russian Ionosfera-M Earth-observing satellites and other minisatellites altogether 53.

Kowsar: This satellite serves the remote sensing purpose and is able to capture images that are helpful in numerous fields such as agriculture, management of natural resources, environment, and crisis management.

Hodhod: This satellite is an operational classified compact communication satellite designed to supplement the services provided by the Kowsar satellite.

Significance of the launch

This launch is crucial in Iran’s space program which has encountered several challenges in the recent past, particularly after five failed attempts in the Simorgh satellite-launching program.

The launching of Kowsar and Hodhod not only demonstrates the progress Iran has made in the technology sector but also raises the Iran-Russian partnership to space.

The successful launch occurs as Moscow and Tehran ramp up cooperation across different fields.

According to the Press, both countries are working towards formalising a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” which is expected to be discussed during an upcoming visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia.

Watch here

BREAKING: Soyuz Rocket Successfully Launches Iranian Satellites Hodhod and Kowsar into 500 km Orbit from Vostochny Spaceport in Russia. pic.twitter.com/iKHgeb6OYs — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) November 4, 2024



