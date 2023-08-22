Iran, Algeria call on OIC for solutions to thwart Quran desecration

Tehran: Following the consecutive attack on the Islamic holy scripture Quran, Iranian and Algerian top officials held a meeting in Tehran on Monday, August 21 where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as the prevention of the desecration of the Quran in a number of Western states.

The Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali is currently on an official visit to Iran.

During the meeting, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer said that the two sides agreed to hold a virtual meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member (OIC) states to discuss the necessary measures taken to prevent the desecration of the holy Quran across the globe.

Boughali also urged international bodies to respect the sanctities of all religions and take appropriate steps to prevent any kind of attack against religions including Islam.

On July 13, 2023, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) passed a resolution, strongly rejecting and condemning recent acts of desecration of the Quran in Sweden. The resolution garnered support from 28 countries, while 12 nations voted against it, and seven countries abstained.

What UNHRC resolution state?

It urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and all relevant special procedures of the Human Rights Council, within their respective mandates, to “speak out against advocacy of religious hatred, including acts of desecration of sacred books that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, and contribute to the process of examination of gaps in national laws, policies and practices and recommend redressal measures”.