Iran arrests 8 suspects linked to fatal election attack

The incident occurred following the first round of Iran's presidential election on June 29.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th July 2024 12:43 pm IST
Iran arrests 8 suspects linked to fatal election attack
(Representative Image)

Tehran: Iranian intelligence forces have reportedly arrested eight suspects in connection with a deadly attack on a vehicle carrying a ballot box in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The incident occurred following the first round of Iran’s presidential election on June 29, resulting in the deaths of two security personnel and injuries to several others, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The province’s intelligence department arrested the “terrorist” suspects on Friday, according to a statement quoted by the IRNA report on Sunday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran’s 14th presidential elections

Weapons, ammunition, grenades, two-way radios, and explosive materials were seized from the suspects.

The intelligence authorities also claimed that the group received direction from their ringleaders who were based in a “neighbouring country” and was planning further attacks, without revealing the name of the country.

The attackers failed to steal the ballot box despite injuring five passengers, including law enforcement and election staff.

Two officers succumbed to their injuries after the attack. Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has seen numerous terrorist incidents targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th July 2024 12:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button