Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 2nd January 2023 3:33 pm IST
Iran arrests football players in mixed-gender party
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Tehran: The government authorities in Iran arrested football players who attended a mixed-gender party in eastern Tehran.

“Several current and former players of one of Tehran’s prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” stated Tasnim news agency, without specifying their exact identity or number.

The agency added that some of these players were in an abnormal state due to their consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Iranian law allows only non-Muslims to drink alcohol, and dancing with the opposite sex is forbidden.

The arrest comes after almost four months of anti-hijab protests across the country following the killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16 in Tehran.

Several Iranian football players during the FIFA World Cup as a sign of protest against the custodial death of Amini denied singing their national anthem before the beginning of a game.

Her death has since ignited anger over several issues, including the restrictions imposed on personal freedoms and strict rules regarding women’s clothing, as well as the living and economic crisis that Iranians suffer from, not to mention the strict laws imposed by the regime and its political and religious composition in general.

