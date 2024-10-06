Iran backs ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon, warns of stronger retaliation against Israel

Damascus: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said here that Iran supports a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and warned Israel that his country would respond proportionately to any attacks, and if necessary, with greater force.

In a press conference wrapping up his one-day visit to Syria, Araghchi on Saturday reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to standing by the “resistance” against Israel, noting that the country will continue its aid and coordination with Syria to support displaced Lebanese refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

“There are two urgent issues on our agenda: addressing the needs of Lebanese refugees and securing a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon,” Araghchi said. He added that Iran has already sent humanitarian aid to help the Lebanese refugees in Syria, with more expected to arrive soon.

Also Read Netanyahu slams Western leaders amid calls for arms embargo

On the possibility of an Israeli attack on Iran, Araghchi warned, “Our response to any Israeli strike will be proportional, and even stronger if necessary. We have demonstrated this in the past, and they are welcome to test our resolve again.”

Araghchi mentioned that regional and international initiatives for a ceasefire are currently under discussion but refrained from providing specific details. He stressed that any ceasefire conditions must be acceptable to both Palestinians and Lebanese.

When asked about Iran’s relationship with Syria, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two nations, and emphasised that Iran’s support for Syria will continue under all circumstances.

During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister also held meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Jalali, during which they discussed cooperation to secure humanitarian assistance to Lebanese families fleeing the Israeli military assault in Lebanon.