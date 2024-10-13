Iran bans pagers, walkie-talkies on flights after Lebanon blasts

The Islamic Republic of Iran has banned passengers from carrying electronic communication devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights after blasts witnessed in Lebanon in September.

The restriction is applicable to airplane cabins or checked-in luggage and will be enforced until further notice.

“To ensure flight safety, passengers in the aviation sector must refrain from carrying electronic communication devices, except for mobile phones. This includes pagers and walkie-talkies,” Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Jafar Yezerlu said, according to Iran News Agency (IRNA) on Saturday, October 12.

On Saturday, October 5, Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, banned pagers and walkie-talkies onboard its planes.

The decision follows a series of sabotage attacks in Lebanon involving exploding communication devices, which Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, blamed on Israel.

At that time, at least 37 people were killed and about 3,000 other people were injured, including the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, in this attack, for which Iran and Hezbollah held Israel responsible.