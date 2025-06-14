Iran calls nuclear talks with US meaningless after Israeli strikes

The comments by Esmail Baghaei put further talks between the two nations, initially scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, into doubt.

The image of rescue workers from the Iranian Red Crescent Society clear rubble and debris at the site of an explosion in Tehran following an Israeli strike on June 13, 2025.
Rescuers at blast site in Tehran after Israeli strike. Photo: AP

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called further nuclear talks with the United States “meaningless” after Israeli strikes on the country, state television said.

The comments by Esmail Baghaei put further talks between the two nations, initially scheduled to take place Sunday in Oman, into doubt.

“The US did a job that made the talks become meaningless,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. He added that Israel had passed all Iran’s red lines by committing a “criminal act” through its strikes.

However, he stopped short of saying the talks were cancelled. The Mizan news agency, which is run by Iran’s judiciary, quoted him as saying, “It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks.”

