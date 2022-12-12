Iran carries out second execution over ongoing anti-hijab protests

Tehran: The Iranian authorities on early Monday carried out the second execution in connection with the ongoing anti-hijab protests movement in the country for nearly three months, Mizan News Agency reported.

23-year-old Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed in the city of Mashhad after he was convicted of killing two members of the security forces during his participation in the demonstrations.

Notably, the execution of Majid Reza Rahnavard took place only 23 days after his arrest.

The agency stated that the death sentence was issued against Rahnavard “on November 29, after he killed two members of the security forces with a white weapon and injured four others.”

Iranian journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad expressed outrage at the execution, tweeting “Iranian regime gives the finger to world opinion and holds a public execution of a second protester in the city of Mashhad. #MajidrezaRahnavard’s crime was protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini. The regime’s method on dealing with protests is execution. EU recall your ambassadors.”

HRANA News Agency of the Human Rights Activists Group in Iran had previously reported that Rahnavard was not given a chance to defend himself and was sentenced without the assistance of a lawyer of his choice.

First execution of anti-hijab protestor:

On Thursday, December 8, Iran executed Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of attacking a member of the security forces.

“In reaction to the execution of #MohsenShekari people took to the streets in Tehran, Tabriz, Ahvaz & other cities. Iranians are furious that at least 15 people are in death row for protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini. Families are frustrated and worried,” Masih Alinejad tweeted.

Iranian human rights organizations and activists warned, on Sunday, that many Iranians are at imminent risk of execution due to the demonstrations that rocked the Tehran regime, despite a severe international reaction to the first execution linked to the protest movement.

As per media reports, the Iranian judiciary has announced that eleven people have been sentenced to death so far in connection with the protests, but activists say that about twelve others are facing charges that may lead to the imposition of the death penalty on them.

20 Yr old freedom fighter #AliMoazzamiGoudarzi has been sentenced to death in Iran.

At the age of 20, you’re busy studying, working, having fun with family or partying with friends. In Iran protesting to have a normal life, forced to confess & sentenced to death!

Iranian egime wants to kill these two innocent brothers for protesting in the city of Zahedan.



Ali & Mohammed Rakhshani, 17 & 16 years old have been sentenced to death.



These Bloch teenagers are charged with “waging war against God”.

Amnesty International claimed that Iran is “preparing to execute” 22-year-old Mahan Sadrat, just one month after his “extremely unfair” trial and conviction for drawing a knife during protests, an accusation he strongly denied before the court.

The organization confirmed that Sadr was transferred, on Saturday, from the Greater Tehran Prison to Rajai Shahr Prison in the nearby city of Karaj, “which raised fears of the imminent execution of the death sentence.”

Iran has been shaken by violent protests since September 16, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, three days after the morality police detained her in Tehran because of the country’s strict dress code.

At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,259 people have been detained by authorities.