Iran claims drone strike on US military base in Kuwait

Iran claimed early on Friday, July 31, that it launched a drone strike targeting a United States military base in Kuwait, as the conflict entered the 44th day after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran and 153 days since the outbreak of the war.

According to the Iranian army, drones targeted Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, striking fighter aircraft shelters, satellite communication systems and equipment storage facilities.

Tehran said the operation was carried out in response to what it described as recent US attacks on Iran, including a strike on a residential home on Qeshm Island.

There was no immediate response from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to the latest Iranian claims.

Baghaei condemns Qeshm Island strike

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the US strike on Qeshm Island, which reportedly killed a taxi driver, his wife and their two-year-old child and destroyed several homes.

In a post on X, Baghaei said the attack would only strengthen Iran’s resolve, asserting that every military strike, threat and sanction made Iranians “more determined and united” in defending their homeland.

حمله جنایتکارانه نیمه‌شب گذشته به منازل مسکونی شریف‌ترین ایرانیان در قشم که منجر به تخریب چندین خانه، و شهادت یک تاکسیران زحمتکش، قیصر جعفری، همسرش زهرا جعفری و کودک معصوم دو ساله‌شان، سینا، شد دل هر انسان باوجدانی را به درد می‌آورد.



این جنایات که تداعی کننده اقدامات تروریستی… pic.twitter.com/NcNhQqiYBl — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) July 30, 2026

Hormuz talks continue

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations with Omani officials over the Strait of Hormuz remain ongoing.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that discussions between the parties continue, covering the Strait of Hormuz and broader efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Strait of Hormuz

US maintains ‘maximum pressure’ policy

A US State Department spokesperson told Fox News that Washington remains committed to its “maximum pressure” policy on Iran.

US Senate rejects resolution

The US Senate voted against a draft resolution seeking to halt US military operations against Iran.

Pentagon reviews Kuwait deployment

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the Pentagon is reviewing the scope of its military presence in Kuwait.

According to the report, the review had been under consideration before the conflict but has gained urgency following repeated Iranian attacks on US facilities. Officials said Kuwait remains an important US partner in promoting regional stability.

Tehran denies role in Damietta attack

Iran rejected Western media reports linking it to attacks on two vessels at Egypt’s Damietta port, saying its policy is based on respecting Egypt’s sovereignty and categorically denying any involvement.

Araqchi stresses support for Egypt

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Egypt is “an important friend and partner” whose security is of “utmost importance” to Iran, according to Reuters.

Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us.



We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace.



The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 30, 2026

Shipping remains subdued

According to Reuters, citing Kpler shipping data, 25 commercial vessels transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait a day earlier, including two very large crude carriers, one Suezmax tanker and five Aframax tankers.

By comparison, only two ballast tankers entered the Strait of Hormuz. Kpler noted that some vessels may have travelled with their tracking systems switched off and were therefore not included in the data.

Oil prices ease

Oil prices fell as shipping through key maritime routes gradually resumed despite limited progress in US-Iran negotiations, Reuters reported.

Brent crude slipped 1.2 per cent to USD 88 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.8 per cent to USD 82.09 a barrel. Both benchmarks nevertheless remained on course for monthly gains of around 20 per cent.

Explosions reported in southern Lebanon

Israel carried out a series of powerful overnight explosions across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The blasts were reported in Yohmor al-Chqif, Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit. Explosions near Beaufort Castle reportedly shattered windows and damaged homes in the nearby town of al-Qlaiaa, with residents reporting strong shockwaves and the smell of gunpowder.

Iran says pressure has strengthened unity

The Iranian army said sanctions, military pressure and threats had strengthened national unity and reinforced the country’s defensive capabilities.

It also claimed recent operations had made Iranian drones and missiles increasingly difficult to intercept while accusing its adversaries of concealing the scale of their losses.

Iranian commander issues warning

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned US forces that they had come to realise “their coffins are part of their equipment”, according to Fars News Agency.

Iraq denies approving strikes

Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said Baghdad neither approved nor had prior knowledge of recent US-Saudi strikes on Iraqi territory, according to Reuters, citing the state news agency.

The statement came after the US and Saudi Arabia said they had targeted Iran-backed groups they accused of carrying out drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Attacks targeted Jordan and Bahrain

Before Friday’s reported strike on Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted Azraq Air Base in Jordan and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain during an earlier wave of attacks.

CENTCOM said all missiles and drones launched during those attacks had been intercepted.