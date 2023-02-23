Iran condemns Israeli killing of Palestinians in Nablus

Pointing to the Israeli Army's increased number of "criminal acts" in the West Bank over the past months, he said the continuation of the "dangerous trend" is "unacceptable and shameful".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 23rd February 2023 6:57 am IST
Iran condemns Israeli killing of Palestinians in Nablus
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the “brutal” Israeli attack on the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Kanaani made the remarks in a statement published Wednesday on the Foreign Ministry’s website, reacting to the attack by the Israeli army on Nablus earlier in the day, in which 10 Palestinians were killed, including an old man and a 14-year-old boy, and at least 102 others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pointing to the Israeli Army’s increased number of “criminal acts” in the West Bank over the past months, he said the continuation of the “dangerous trend” is “unacceptable and shameful”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 23rd February 2023 6:57 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button