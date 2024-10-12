Iran confirms recovery of slain senior commander’s body in Beirut

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah along with several senior leaders of Hezbollah were killed during the attack.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 12th October 2024 8:00 am IST
Abbas Nilforoushan
Abbas Nilforoushan (Photo: X)

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the body of its senior commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, who was reportedly killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon last month, has been found.

In a statement released on its official news outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC on Friday, October 11, confirmed that Nilforoushan’s body was located following continuous efforts by search teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC extended condolences over the “martyrdom of the glorious general,” indicating that his body would be transferred to Iran for funeral and burial ceremonies, with specific dates to be announced later.

Also Read
Hezbollah confirms death of chief Hassan Nasrallah

Nilforoushan was killed on September 27 during a meeting with Nasrallah when Israel launched a large-scale targeted strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

Nasrallah, along with several senior leaders of Hezbollah, was also killed during the attack.

On October 1, the IRGC launched nearly 180 missiles at strategic locations in Israel, describing the attack as retaliation for Israel’s assassinations of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan, along with Israel’s increased “malicious acts” supported by the US against Lebanon and Palestinian territories.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 12th October 2024 8:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button