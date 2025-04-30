Iran Consul General in Hyderabad bids farewell, highlights strong ties

Hyderabad: Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad,Mahdi Shahrokhi, bid farewell to his diplomatic career with a farewell meeting with the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Shahrokhi showed his sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation given by Telangana during his tenure. The Governor thanked Shahrokhi for his efforts to develop the cultural, educational, and economic relationships between Iran and Telangana.

In a farewell note to his colleagues and friends, Shahrokhi wrote, “It has been a privilege to have shared with you a spirit of friendship and to have been a member of your community. I truly appreciate your constant availability and willingness to help during this time.” He also wished them his best for future success and hoped that their paths would cross again someday.

Shahrokhi’s term was also characterized by various efforts to improve cultural and tourism relations between India and Iran.

In particular, he was at the center of organizing the Iran Tourism Roadshow in Hyderabad during September 2024, with Iran’s deputy minister of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts, Ali Asghar Shalbafian, and Telangana minister of tourism and culture, Jupally Krishna Rao, in attendance. The festival was designed to create a positive image of Iran, bring international tourists to the country, and enhance cultural relations between the two countries.

Shahrokhi also supervised the hosting of a 10-day Iranian Food Festival in February 2024 at The Park Hyderabad, in association with the CD Foundation. The festival showcased genuine Iranian food cooked by chefs from various parts of Iran, providing Hyderabad citizens with a flavor of Iran’s rich gastronomic heritage.

During his tenure, the Consulate also celebrated Iran’s 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution through a series of cultural activities, such as an Indo-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition and an Iranian fashion show, to promote the rich history, traditions, and accomplishments of Iran.

Shahrokhi’s work has gone a long way in solidifying the historic bond between Iran and India, especially in areas of culture, education, and tourism. As he leaves, he leaves a legacy of strengthened bilateral relations and mutual respect between the two countries.

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad, which was the first foreign mission in the city, remains an important contributor to Indo-Iranian relations.