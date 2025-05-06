Iran consulate announces free Farsi classes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran invites applications for free Farsi (Persian) classes in Hyderabad for language enthusiasts.

The classes will be conducted by a native instructor.

How to register for Farsi classes in Hyderabad

Interested candidates can register by sending an email to shabnamradmam@gmail.com.

The last date to register is May 25. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview.

The classes aim to promote cultural and linguistic understanding by offering in-depth lessons in Farsi, the Persian language, a press release from the consulate said on Tuesday, May 6.

Hyderabad houses one of two Iranian Consulate Generals in India, with the other being in Mumbai.