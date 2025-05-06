Iran consulate announces free Farsi classes in Hyderabad

The classes will be conducted by a native instructor.

Published: 6th May 2025 7:46 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran invites applications for free Farsi (Persian) classes in Hyderabad for language enthusiasts.

How to register for Farsi classes in Hyderabad

Interested candidates can register by sending an email to shabnamradmam@gmail.com.

The last date to register is May 25. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview.

The classes aim to promote cultural and linguistic understanding by offering in-depth lessons in Farsi, the Persian language, a press release from the consulate said on Tuesday, May 6.

Hyderabad houses one of two Iranian Consulate Generals in India, with the other being in Mumbai.

