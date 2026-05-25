Iran consulate in Hyderabad takes swipe at Rubio’s Taj Mahal visit

"If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here. This monument was built out of love for the emperor's Iranian wife," the consulate said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:47 pm IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette leave after visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Monday, May 25
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette leave after visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Monday, May 25 (Source: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad on Monday, May 25, took a swipe at the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the Taj Mahal, saying the monument was crafted by the genius of Iranian architects and accused the US of “threatening” to wipe out Iranian civilisation.

Rubio visited the Taj Mahal with his wife, Jeanette Rubio, on Monday, describing the famed Mughal era monument as “one of the love treasures of the world”.

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Hyderabad, in a post on ‘X’ said: “If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn’t have posed for a picture here. This monument was built out of love for the emperor’s Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects — meanwhile, his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilisation, insulting other civilisations.”

Subhan Bakery

Obviously, the Consulate was referring to the “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again, if a deal is not reached,” remark made by US President Donald Trump on April 7, targeting Iran, during the Iran–US/Israel conflict.

The Consulate tagged a photo of Rubio with his wife taken in front of the Taj Mahal to its post.

Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in Agra on Monday and visited the famed monument amid heavy security arrangements, local officials said.

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The US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory strikes.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:47 pm IST

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