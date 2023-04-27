Tehran: The Iranian court has ordered the United States government and nine individuals and entities, including former Presidents Barack Obama, and George Bush to pay 313 million dollars (Rs 25,60,26,33,150) in compensation for the 2017 attacks carried out by the Islamic State militant group.

On Wednesday, an Iranian court issued the verdict based on complaints from the families of three people killed and six injured during the June 2017 attacks in Tehran, according to the judiciary’s official news website, Al Jazeera reported.

Those convicted in this case include the US government, former Presidents Barack Obama, George Walker Bush, Central Command and its former commander Tommy Franks, the CIA, the Treasury Department, arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin and American Airlines.

The court ruled that 9.95 million dollars (Rs 81,37,95,575) should be paid in compensation for financial damages, while 104 million dollars (Rs 8,50,74,13,200) and 199 million dollars (Rs 16,27,86,07,950) in moral and punitive damages, respectively, for a total of 313 million dollars (Rs 25,60,26,33,150).

On June 7, 2017, the Iranian parliament and the shrine of Imam Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, were subjected to terrorist attacks.

Four gunmen disguised as women entered the parliament and opened fire on the security guards, and gunmen separately attacked the shrine of Imam Khomeini and opened fire on the people inside the compound.

At least 17 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in these attacks, for which the terrorist organization ISIS later claimed responsibility.