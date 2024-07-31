Iran declares three days of national mourning for Hamas chief

The Islamic Republic of Iran has declared three days of initial mourning following the provocative assassination of Hamas political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh in the capital Tehran Ariana News reported.

According to the reports, the Iranian government has announced a mourning period from July 31 to August 2.

The Hama’s senior leader was reportedly killed during an Israeli airstrike on his residence shortly after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The “political assassination” has heightened tension in the Middle East, as Hamas, a fighter group accused Israel of a “deceitful Zionist attack” on Haniyeh’s home.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh comes amid escalating violence in Gaza, which has seen a dramatic increase in hostilities since the October 7 attacks by Hamas, leading to severe casualties on both sides.

About Ismail Haniyeh

The 61-year-old Ismail Haniyeh was born in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza. He has been a prominent figure in Hamas, known for his diplomatic efforts and leadership within the organisations.

His family originally hailed from Ashkelon before the 1948 Palestinian expulsion. Haniyeh was married to Amal, and they had 13 children.

Since October 2023 amid Israeli aggression on Gaza, Haniyeh has endured significant family losses. During that period Israel launched several airstrikes on his family home in Gaza City and killed his 14 family members, including his brother. In the following months, he lost a granddaughter and his eldest grandson.

On April 10, 2024, during the ongoing conflict in the region, Haniyeh’s three sons—Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad—were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their car. Four of his minor grandchildren also perished in the attack.

In the heart-wrenching moment, Haniyeh informed his wife about their sons’ deaths on the phone while she was receiving treatment at a hospital in Doha.