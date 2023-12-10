Iran determined to expand economic cooperation with Syria

Tehran: Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has said his country is determined to expand economic cooperation with Syria as the latter has a special place in the eyes of his government.

Describing the bilateral relations as “strategic, close and cordial”, Mokhber said Syria had a special place in the eyes of the Iranian government and people and that they attached priority to the Syrian people’s peace, independence, success and welfare.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mokhber said “Today, the resistance of the Syrian government and people has disappointed the enemies, a part of whom have left the country,” expressing hope that they would fully withdraw from Syria and the region.

The Syrian premier, for his part, described bilateral relations as “deep-rooted, historical and strategic,” saying the Syrian government and people would not forget Iran’s support for and honorable stances toward their country.

He stressed that Syria and Iran were constantly under the intensified pressures of the West, including the US, as they were seeking to maintain their independence.

Arnous gave the assurance that the Syrian government and people would not change their positions and would always continue their resistance.

He highlighted Iran’s important role in his country’s reconstruction, noting that Damascus would seek to make Iran its main partner and the top priority in Syria’s reconstruction.

During the meeting, both sides condemned the Israeli “crimes” and attacks against Gaza, slamming the international community and organisations for their failure to react fittingly.

Arnous arrived in Tehran on Friday to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials and follow up on the implementation of the bilateral agreements and joint projects