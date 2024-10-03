Iran does not seek war, but will respond if provoked: President Pezeshkian

Doha: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond if Israel acts against the country.

Pezeshkian made the remarks here on Wednesday following his meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official two-day visit, which aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Iranian media, before his departure, Pezeshkian stated: “We will pursue two goals in this trip. The first is to engage in dialogue with the Qatari government on cooperation agreements.”

Secondly, “we will address the critical regional situation, including Israel’s violations of international law and the targeting of innocent civilians,” Pezeshkian said. “If the Zionist regime does not stop its crimes, it will face harsher reactions.”

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, which will be held here on Thursday.