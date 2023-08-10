Iran executes 5 men convicted of gang rape

Iran has so far executed 353 people in the first six months of 2023.

Iran executes 5 men convicted of gang rape
Tehran: Five persons were executed by the Iranian authorities on Wednesday, August 9, after being convicted of kidnapping and gang-raping a woman in May 2022.

The execution took place in the north-western city of Marand in the East Azerbaijan province. The five accused are also involved in other crimes, the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency said without elaborating.

Executions are common in Iran, which kills more people than any other country except China.

Saudi, Iran & Egypt carried out 90% of executions in the world in 2022

At least 353 people were executed in the first six months of this year alone, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said last month.

In 2022, Iran executed 576 people to death, according to a report by Amnesty International.

