Iran executes 5 men convicted of gang rape

Tehran: Five persons were executed by the Iranian authorities on Wednesday, August 9, after being convicted of kidnapping and gang-raping a woman in May 2022.

The execution took place in the north-western city of Marand in the East Azerbaijan province. The five accused are also involved in other crimes, the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency said without elaborating.

حکم اعدام ۵ متجاوز به عنف در شهرستان مرند اجرا شد



محکومان، سال گذشته زن جوانی را ربوده و به کوه‌های اطراف مرند برده بودند که زن جوان متاسفانه توسط هر ۵ نفر مورد تجاوز قرار گرفته بود. — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) August 9, 2023

Executions are common in Iran, which kills more people than any other country except China.

At least 353 people were executed in the first six months of this year alone, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said last month.

In 2022, Iran executed 576 people to death, according to a report by Amnesty International.