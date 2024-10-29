Iran executes German citizen over charges of ‘corruption on Earth’

Iran executed a 69-year-old German-Iranian software developer and US resident, Jamshid Sharmahd on Monday, October 28, following years of imprisonment.

Sharmahd’s case

Sharmahd was abducted by Iranian agents in 2020 when he was on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian authorities said he was arrested during a “complex operation” but specific information remains ambiguous. He was sentenced to death in February 2023 for “corruption on Earth,” and was accused of being involved in the 2008 bombing of a Shia mosque in Shiraz that led to the deaths of 14 people and over 200 others injured. His family has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that the allegations against him were fabricated.

The US green card holder’s execution comes two days after the Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian military base. Iranian authorities claim that America permitted Israel to utilize Iraq’s airspace to conduct the attack, stating Washington as the” accomplice of Israel”.

International reactions

Following the execution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed profound outrage, stating that the decision reflects the “inhumane regime” governing Iran, which uses capital punishment against foreign nationals. She further noted that Berlin urged Iran that there would be grave repercussions in case they prosecuted a German citizen to death.

Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the verdict as unbalanced and called for a fair trial for Sharmahd.

In a series of posts on X, Baerbock expressed her outrage and wrote,” I condemn the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime in the strongest possible terms. Abducted from Dubai to Iran and held for years without a fair trial, he was killed today. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family for this terrible loss.”

Die Ermordung von Jamshid #Sharmahd durch das iranische Regime verurteile ich auf das Schärfste. Aus Dubai nach Iran verschleppt, ohne faires Verfahren jahrelang festgehalten, wurde er heute getötet. Seiner Familie gilt mein ganzes Mitgefühl für diesen schrecklichen Verlust. 1/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) October 28, 2024

“We have campaigned tirelessly for Jamshid Sharmahd and sent a high-ranking team from the Foreign Office to Tehran on several occasions. We have repeatedly made it clear to Tehran that the execution of a German citizen will have serious consequences,” she wrote.

Wir haben uns unermüdlich für Jamshid Sharmahd eingesetzt & mehrfach ein hochrangiges Team des AA nach Teheran entsandt. Wir haben Teheran immer wieder unmissverständlich klar gemacht, dass die Hinrichtung eines deutschen Staatsangehörigen schwerwiegende Folgen haben wird. 2/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) October 28, 2024

“The killing of Jamshid Sharmahd shows what kind of inhumane regime is in place there: a regime that uses death against its youth, its own population and foreign nationals. Even under the new government, no one is safe in Iran, she added.

Die Tötung von Jamshid Sharmahd zeigt, was für ein menschenverachtendes Regime dort herrscht: Ein Regime, das gegen seine Jugend, seine eigene Bevölkerung und ausländische Staatsangehörige mit dem Tod vorgeht. Auch unter der neuen Regierung ist in Iran niemand sicher. 3/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) October 28, 2024

In a report issued in May, Amnesty said Iran conducted the most executions of any country in the world after China in the last year, and nearly 75 percent of worldwide executions in 2023 outside China were in Iran.

The recent wave of executions has taken the total number of hangings in Iran this year to more than 567 persons which includes 20 women, according to the human rights groups.

HRNA reported that at least 811 people were executed in Iran from October 10, 2023, to October 8, 2024, coinciding with the annual World Day Against the Death Penalty.







