Iran eyes chinese J-10C fighter jets amid Russian deal delays

The negotiations with Beijing were initiated during a recent visit by Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh to China.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2025 11:56 pm IST
Chinese J-10C fighter jet on runway with another jet in background.
A Chinese J-10C fighter jet prepares for take-off as another jet approaches the runway in the background. Photo: X

Tehran: Iran is reportedly in talks with China to acquire advanced J-10C fighter jets, also known as the “Vigorous Dragon”, as part of efforts to modernise its ageing air force.

The move comes as Tehran’s planned acquisition of 50 Russian Su-35s has stalled, with only four aircraft delivered since the 2023 agreement. The remainder of the deal has been suspended, reportedly due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, prompting Iranian defence officials to seek alternatives.

According to multiple media reports, the negotiations with Beijing were initiated during a recent visit by Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh to China. His trip was seen as an effort to explore the possibility of purchasing Chinese-made “4++ generation” J-10CE multirole jets, the export variant of the J-10C.

Developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the J-10C is a highly manoeuvrable fourth-generation fighter equipped with advanced radar systems, precision-guided munitions, and modern avionics.

While the number of aircraft under consideration is unclear, some reports suggest Iran is eyeing up to 40 units. No agreement has been confirmed, and neither side has commented publicly on the outcome of the talks.

If finalised, the deal would mark a significant shift in Iran’s defence procurement strategy and signal growing military ties between Tehran and Beijing. However, analysts note that China has traditionally been cautious about transferring high-end combat aircraft to Iran, due to regional sensitivities and broader geopolitical considerations.

