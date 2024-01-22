Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday voiced his country’s readiness to carry out all-out cooperation with Kuwait.

He made the remarks in a phone call with Kuwait’s new Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya Sunday evening to congratulate him on his appointment, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Kuwaiti minister hailed “good” bilateral ties and elaborated on his country’s position on developing and strengthening relations with Iran.

Also on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Marzouq Al-Hubaini, head of the Iran-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship Group, in Tehran and discussed regional issues and bilateral cooperation, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.