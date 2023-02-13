Iran government releases filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof

Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rosoulof, has been temporarily released from Evin prison in Iran on medical reasons after spending more than seven months in prison, the Iranian media reports

Rasoulof was arrested on July 8, 2022, along with fellow filmmaker Mostafa Al-Ahmed, after being accused of encouraging protests that followed a deadly building collapse in May in the southwestern city of Abadan.

After this tragedy, a group of Iranian filmmakers led by Rasoulof published an open letter condemning “corruption, theft, inefficiency and repression” and asked the security forces to “lay down their weapons”.

Rasoulof’s temporary release comes only a few days after Jafar Panahi’s release.

The release comes as Iran has been gripped in nearly four months of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested on charges of violating Iran’s strict dress codes.