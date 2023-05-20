Iran hangs man linked to human trafficking & prostitution network

Tehran: Iranian authorities on Saturday executed a man who was convicted of operating a human trafficking and prostitution network, a day after executing three Irani men linked to deadly anti-Hijab protests triggered by the death of 21-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Following the verdict of the Supreme Court, Sahrouz Sokhanavari aka Alex was hanged this morning, Mizan Online reported.

Reportedly, Sokhanvari was booked under “Corruption on Earth” Act for operating a wide range of prostitution networks at the international level, where he was attracting Iranian and foreign girls for prostitution, the report added.

Sokhanvari had fled from Iran in 1983, living in different countries including India, Malaysia, Ukraine, UAE, and the US.

He was arrested by Iranian authorities while he was abroad and brought him back to Iran in 2020. However, his whereabouts of arrest are still unknown.

Sokhanvari was executed after a day three men were convicted of eating “war against God” for shooting three security forces during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan on November 16 death of Amini who had been arrested by Iranian moral police for violating Islamic republic’s dress code for women in public.

Following the death of Amini, deadly clashes and demonstrations took place across Iran, and authorities have executed more than 220 people since then, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.