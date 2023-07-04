Iran hangs three for drugging, sexual assault of women

Tehran: Iran executed three men on Tuesday morning who were convicted of drugging and raping women in an unauthorised cosmetic clinic.

The accused was found guilty of conspiring in 12 cases of sexual assault and cheating in late 2021 in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

The convicted men were nabbed after photos and videos of alleged rape went viral on the Internet which promoted Iranian security for immediate action.

Also Read Iran detains 66 suspects for attempting to smuggle fuel

Following the police investigation, it was revealed that the men were operating a bogus beauty clinic where they had injected victims with anesthetic drugs they stole from emergency health services.

The three men “who raped several women in an unauthorized beauty clinic were hanged this morning in Bandar Abbas prison,” Hormozgan’s Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahramani was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, one of the men was a medical assistant, who was a prime conspirator and lured seven victims to the fake clinic with false advertisements for cosmetic procedures posted online, then drugged and raped them there.

The two other accused who were nurses by profession, were charged relating to the theft of the drugs and hanged over five cases of rape.

According to rights group Amnesty International reports, Iran executes more people than any other nation except China and hanged at least 582 people in 2022, the highest number since 2015.