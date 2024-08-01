Iran holds funeral for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Islamic Republic Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led a funeral prayer for Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haneiyen and his security guard on Thursday morning, August 1, at Tehran University.

The funeral of the Hamas’ top leader was attended by a sea of mourners from across the country, including Iranian government officials and military representatives.

The mourners wearing black attires held portraits of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags as they gathered to pay their respects. Following the prayers, a procession was organised, leading mourners from the university towards Azadi Square.

Massive crowds attend the initial funeral ceremony of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran. pic.twitter.com/lfOoIL8uP4 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2024

In Pictures: The funeral procession for Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was held in Iran’s capital Tehran on Thursday.



Haniyeh’s body will then be transferred to Qatar’s capital Doha this afternoon, ahead of his burial on Friday.



More details: https://t.co/K41JDIQCHb pic.twitter.com/fgPX7c9hvv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2024

Watch: Ayatollah Khamenei performs the funeral prayer for Ismail Haniyeh

Meanwhile, thousands in Pakistan performed absentee funeral prayers for the late Hamas leader.

Thousands in Pakistan perform absentee funeral prayer for late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated yesterday in a targeted Israeli airstrike in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/QN6eWxEwOz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2024

The Hamas chief was killed in an attack in Iran’s capital Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

Ismail Haniyeh, based in Qatar, was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh has sparked widespread reactions, with world leaders condemning it as a “cowardly act” aimed at destabilising the region.

About Ismail Haniyeh

The 61-year-old Ismail Haniyeh was born in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza. He has been a prominent figure in Hamas, known for his diplomatic efforts and leadership within the organisation.

His family originally hailed from Ashkelon before the 1948 Palestinian expulsion. Haniyeh was married to Amal and had 13 children.

Since October 2023, amid Israeli aggression on Gaza, Haniyeh has endured significant family losses. During that period Israel launched several airstrikes on his family home in Gaza city and killed his 14 family members, including his brother. In the following months, he lost a granddaughter and his eldest grandson.

On April 10, 2024, during the ongoing conflict in the region, Haniyeh’s three sons—Hazem, Amir, and Mohammad—were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their car. Four of his minor grandchildren also perished in the attack.