Iran warns US, allies: Withdraw forces or face ‘crushing’ strikes

Iran has warned of “crushing” retaliatory strikes against the United States (US) and its regional allies if American forces are not withdrawn, as the war entered its 36th day on Saturday, April 4, with escalating attacks across multiple fronts.

The warning was issued early on Saturday by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who said countries hosting US bases must “force the Americans to withdraw from their territory if they do not wish to be harmed”.

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Strikes hit Israel, Lebanon front flares

Iranian missile strikes damaged residential areas in central Israel, with injuries reported, while sirens sounded across the Galilee following rocket launches from southern Lebanon.

Israel said it carried out strikes on Iranian air defence systems, ballistic missile storage facilities and sites linked to weapons development.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli air raids hit Ma’raka and Al-Housh, wounding at least 21 people, according to local health authorities. Additional strikes were reported in Qatrani, and a bridge over the Litani River was hit again.

Hezbollah said it launched missiles at Israeli positions near Maroun al-Ras, as sirens were activated in several Israeli border towns.

Iran reports interceptions, signals internal crackdown

Iranian media said air defence units intercepted more than 160 drones along with multiple cruise missiles during the latest wave of attacks.

Authorities also announced the execution of two individuals accused of carrying out operations linked to the People’s Mujahedin, alongside warnings of firm action against internal threats.

Gulf alerts, unverified claims

In the Gulf, debris from an aerial interception fell near buildings in Dubai, with no casualties reported. Bahrain activated sirens nationwide, urging residents to move to safe locations.

Iranian media circulated unverified claims that a US helicopter in Kuwait had been struck during operations linked to a downed fighter jet. There was no immediate confirmation from US officials.

Protests gather in Iraq, Yemen

Demonstrations are expected in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities following a call by Muqtada al-Sadr, who urged supporters to protest against US–Israeli actions. Organisers framed the rallies as a national mobilisation, asking participants to carry only Iraqi flags.

In Yemen, Houthi supporters staged protests in Sanaa expressing solidarity with Iran, while similar gatherings in Iraq condemned the ongoing strikes.

Houthi supporters stage a mass protest in Sanaa, Yemen, expressing solidarity with Iran as the US–Israel conflict intensifies. Photo: X

Political signals, maritime pressure

In Washington, Senator John Curtis said he would not support further military funding without a formal declaration of war, reflecting divisions over the conflict.

A French vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first Western ship to transit the waterway since the conflict began, even as access remains restricted.

Iranian officials also pointed to risks around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, raising concerns over disruptions to global shipments of oil, gas and food supplies.

International developments

Pakistan rejected reports that its mediation efforts had stalled, calling such claims unfounded and reaffirming its role in seeking dialogue.

In India, the family of a seafarer killed in a missile strike off the Oman coast has approached the Bombay High Court seeking repatriation of his remains.

The conflict continues to unfold across multiple fronts, with military exchanges and regional responses intensifying.