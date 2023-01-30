Iran: Journalist to serve 2 yrs in jail for Amini’s father’s interview

Tehran: The Iranian judicial authorities sentenced journalist Nazila Maroufian to two years in prison, for interviewing Amjad Amini, father of Mahsa Amini, whose death in a headquarters of the morality police sparked protests that have been going on in country for months.

Iranian journalist Nazila Maroofian on Saturday announced that the verdict was issued against her without court hearing, after she was arrested on Sunday, October 30, on the grounds of her interview with Mahsa Amini’s father.

“Based on the decision of Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court headed by Judge Afshari, I have been sentenced to two years in prison, a fine…and a five-year ban from leaving the country,” Nazila Maroofian tweeted.

Nazila continued, “This verdict was issued without a hearing and defense pleadings,” adding that she was accused of “propaganda against the regime and spreading false news.”

البته ناگفته نماند این حکم بدون تشکیل دادگاه و دفاعیات بنده داده شده.



پ‌ن: حکم ۲ سال زندان به مدت ۵ سال معلق است — Nazila Maroofian (@maroofian_n) January 28, 2023

It is noteworthy that the Iranian regime continues to suppress voices opposing it and the press, as Tehran journalists association estimates that at least 28 Iranian journalists have been arrested since the outbreak of the protests.

Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested in Tehran by the morality police on suspicion of not respecting the country’s dress code.

The demonstrations involved people from all walks of life and different sects in Iran after Amini’s killing.

Iranian women are at the fore in the demonstrations, in which many young people participate, to chants of “Woman life freedom” and “Death to the dictator.”

The protests represent one of the country’s boldest challenges since the 1979 revolution.