Iran, Mexico voice support for truce in Gaza

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena have expressed their countries’ support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a phone call on Tuesday, the two sides also called for the continuation of bilateral political talks and consultations, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Barcena said her country supported the achievement of a truce in Gaza and maintained that the violence and bloodshed in the Palestinian coastal enclave should end as soon as possible.

Also Read Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, condemned the continuation of Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians and at the regional level, highlighting the necessity to immediately stop them.

Araghchi added that Iran would back any ceasefire agreement approved by the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 41,020, Gaza-based health authorities said on Tuesday.