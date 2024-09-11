Iran, Mexico voice support for truce in Gaza

Araghchi added that Iran would back any ceasefire agreement approved by the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th September 2024 4:10 pm IST
Alicia Barcena

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena have expressed their countries’ support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a phone call on Tuesday, the two sides also called for the continuation of bilateral political talks and consultations, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Barcena said her country supported the achievement of a truce in Gaza and maintained that the violence and bloodshed in the Palestinian coastal enclave should end as soon as possible.

Also Read
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, condemned the continuation of Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians and at the regional level, highlighting the necessity to immediately stop them.

Araghchi added that Iran would back any ceasefire agreement approved by the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 41,020, Gaza-based health authorities said on Tuesday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th September 2024 4:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button