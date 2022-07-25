Iran plans to launch more satellites in 2022

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, IRGC head

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans to launch more satellites in 2022, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, has announced.

“We will put new satellites in orbit with the Qaem satellite carrier this year,” Hajizadeh was quoted by official IRNA news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a gathering of the IRGC commanders in the capital Tehran.

In March, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force successfully launched the Noor-2 reconnaissance satellite at an altitude of 500 km, using the Qased carrier.

Noor-2 is Iran’s second military satellite sent into Low Earth orbit following its predecessor Noor-1, which was carried by the Qased rocket in April 2020 to an orbit of 425 km above the earth’s surface.

