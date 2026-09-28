Iran ready for ‘apocalyptic war’, US weighs post-midterm strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained steadfast in the face of any US aggression, even an “apocalyptic war”, while stressing that Iran was ready for diplomacy as the conflict entered its 212th day on Monday, September 28.

In a post on X, Araghchi said he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had travelled to New York seeking peace rather than war.

“President Pezeshkian and I did not come to New York to sell a war. We came to forge peace,” Araghchi wrote.

“Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression—even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy,” he added.

Told @MeetThePress:



President Pezeshkian and I did not come to New York to sell a war. We came to forge peace.

Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression—even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 27, 2026

Speaking to NBC News Meet the Press on Sunday, September 27, Araghchi said Tehran was fully prepared if hostilities resumed. His comments came in response to a Wall Street Journal report that US President Donald Trump had told aides he expected bombing of Iran to resume after the November midterm elections.

“We don’t care about US midterm elections. We care about our national interests,” Araghchi said.

Trump leaves door open to fresh strikes

Trump has not ruled out renewed US strikes against Iran before the November midterm elections.

Asked by Fox News whether military action could resume before the elections, Trump said it was possible but declined to provide details.

He also claimed the US was prevailing militarily and through economic pressure, and predicted that the conflict would end soon and bring oil prices down.

Also Read Iran offers to reopen Hormuz on sixth day of proposed seven-day plan

Iran continues diplomatic efforts

Araghchi said Tehran remained willing to pursue negotiations despite previous attempts breaking down.

“If you ask us, there is no reason why we should go back to diplomacy,” he said. “But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace.”

Pezeshkian has separately said Iran is prepared to discuss limits on its nuclear programme and allow international inspectors access, while maintaining that Tehran would defend itself against any attack.

Oil markets react

The continuing uncertainty over the conflict and the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher on Monday.

Brent crude rose by more than 1 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate also gained as traders assessed the risk of further military action and disruption to energy supplies.

The Strait is a major transit route for global oil and gas shipments, making developments there closely linked to international energy markets.

Eight US Marines injured

Eight US Marines were injured after an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14, NBC News reported.

The Marines suffered smoke inhalation and possible concussion-related injuries. None sustained serious injuries and all later returned to duty.

The group comprised seven enlisted personnel and one officer from a battalion landing team.

Also Read IRGC claims it captured 2nd US unmanned sub in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian aviation sector operates despite sanctions

Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport has continued international operations despite US sanctions targeting the country’s aviation sector.

Airport CEO Ramin Kashef-Azar said the facility served more than 30 international destinations and handled 60 flights on September 23, when the latest sanctions took effect.

The US Treasury had announced sanctions against 27 airlines on September 8. The measures also warned that companies supplying Iranian-operated aircraft with fuel, landing services or ticketing support could face secondary sanctions.

Oman and the UAE have suspended Iranian airline services, while several airports in Iraq have also halted such flights. Iranian carriers continue to operate services to destinations including China and Russia.