Iran ready to conclude nuclear deal on basis of final draft: FM

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran was ready to conclude the Vienna talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal on the basis of the final draft produced after months of negotiations.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a two-hour meeting with the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a regional conference in Amman, capital of Jordan, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

He urged other parties to the nuclear deal to adopt “constrictive and realistic approaches” and refrain from politicising the issue, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Borrell agreed that the revival of the nuclear deal and negotiations to this end are separate from other issues on the agenda.

The meeting was also attended by Iran’s Chief Nuclear Negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator for the Nuclear Talks, Enrique Mora.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough was achieved after the latest round of talks in early August.

