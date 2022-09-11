Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel commodities: Ambassador

Beirut: Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani has reiterated his country’s readiness to provide Lebanon with fuel commodities, construct new power stations, and rehabilitate existing power networks, the National News Agency reported.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting with Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad in Beirut, which came a day after Fayad indicated that a Lebanese technical delegation would soon visit Iran to discuss the free fuel offer.

“We hope that the donation constitutes the beginning of cooperation in other fields as well,” Amani was quoted as saying, adding all the Lebanese would benefit from Iran’s fuel donation.

For his part, the Lebanese Energy Minister said the donation is of strategic importance, as it would put the Lebanese energy sector on the path of recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It will be a starting point for implementing the electricity plan developed by the Ministry … it will provide citizens with power supply at a lower cost than that offered by private generators,” Fayad added.

Lebanon has struggled with outages for years, leaving most of the country with one or two hours of state-provided electricity per day and forcing households to rely on subscriptions to private generators, the cost of which have skyrocketed recently as global fuel prices went up.