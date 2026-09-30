Iran receives US response to proposal aimed at ending war

On the 214th day of the conflict between the United States (US) and Iran, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday, September 30, that they had received Washington’s formal response to Tehran’s proposal aimed at ending the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi received the US response through Qatari mediators and presented it to President Masoud Pezeshkian during a cabinet meeting, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said, according to Iranian state media.

The proposal outlines a seven-day framework intended to build trust and create conditions for the resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

An official briefed on the talks told Reuters that the main disagreement between the two sides concerns the sequence in which the proposed measures would be implemented, rather than the measures themselves.

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LNG tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a time-late report of an incident involving an LNG tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to UKMTO Warning 146-26, issued on Wednesday, a verified source reported that the tanker had been struck by an unknown projectile. Authorities were investigating the incident.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The report was dated September 29, while the warning was issued on September 30. UKMTO has reported several incidents involving commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks

Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of seeking divisions

Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of seeking to create and deepen internal divisions in Iran after failing to force the country into submission through military action.

Speaking at a meeting with mayors of major cities and provincial capitals on Tuesday, September 29, he said Iran would maintain relations with neighbouring and friendly countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran

Washington has also maintained economic pressure on Tehran.

Under “Operation Economic Outcast”, the US Treasury sanctioned 10 individuals and entities accused of procuring weapons and weapons components for Iran’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

The Treasury said MODAFL is responsible for weapons research, production and acquisition for Iran’s armed forces and oversees organisations involved in developing ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Trump says war could end soon

US President Donald Trump said American officials had been in contact with mediators seeking an end to the conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he expected the war to be resolved quickly and reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.

He also said fuel prices would fall sharply once the war ends.

Iran signals readiness for further conflict

Iranian military officials have continued to warn that Tehran remains prepared for further hostilities.

Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, said Iran had enough missiles to continue firing at its current pace for several years, according to Fars news agency.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi separately said Iran would continue strengthening its military capabilities and introduce new weapons if another confrontation occurred.

Strait of Hormuz remains key issue

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of tension in the conflict, with Iran describing the waterway as an important part of its strategic geography and national security.

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The Iranian Navy commander said the country’s naval forces were intended to protect maritime security and stability and safeguard Iran’s national interests.

Despite the conflict, oil shipments through the strait have recovered significantly. Marine-tracking firm Kpler estimated that crude and petroleum-product flows averaged 13.1 million barrels per day last week, close to 80 per cent of the 17.1 million barrels per day recorded before the war.

Military-escorted tanker movements, rerouted exports and other measures have helped maintain energy flows through the strategic waterway.

Iran warns against possible ground invasion

Iranian Army spokesman Brig Gen Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran would offer a financial reward to anyone who killed or captured US soldiers if American forces launched a ground invasion of Iran.

The remarks came amid continuing warnings from Iranian officials that Tehran was preparing for any further escalation.