Iranian rial hits record low as IRGC urges Americans to protest war

Tehran: Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Tuesday, September 29, with traders in Tehran exchanging more than 2.5 million rials against the US dollar.

The latest decline came just 27 days after the rial hit its previous record of 2.2 million to the dollar on September 2. The currency has repeatedly reached new lows since the war began on February 28.

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IRGC writes to Americans, says US must end its ‘war crimes’

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, September 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top diplomat said indirect negotiations with the United States aimed at reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz have become “more serious,” while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ chief spokesman Gen Hossein Mohebbi on Tuesday called on Americans to take to the streets and protest the conflict.

“America has no option but to admit defeat and leave the region, and our campaign will end with this result,” said Mohebbi in a letter to the US public. Explaining the reasoning behind sending the letter, the IRGC spokesman said it goes beyond media publicity and is aimed at creating familiarity with Iran’s logic.

He said it was a short-term publicity campaign, dismissing claims it was a media operation. “We decided to speak to the American people in an honest, logical and genuine manner.”

Drawing a comparison to the US’ several television and radio networks, Mohebbi said Iran faces limitations in reaching out to nations outside the country.

“For this reason, choosing a letter as a tool to convey our message directly and clearly is a solution that was selected based on the realities that exist,” he said.

The IRGC spokesman urged Americans to read the letter at least once, expressing readiness to respond to requests for explanations or criticisms. “The American people need to be ⁠told the truth,” he said, calling US President Donald Trump a “big liar”.

Mohebbi further claimed that Iran has “never sought to obtain a nuclear weapon, and it’s committed to that.” He asked US citizens to question their government about why the IRGC is designated as a “terrorist organisation.”

It is designated as a terrorist group because it stops theft, “plunder” in Iran and the region, he said.

Current focus solely on Hormuz: Araghchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media late on Monday, September 28, that the “current focus is solely on the Strait of Hormuz.” Araghchi made the comments shortly before departing New York — where he attended last week’s gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly — and after meeting with Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

Araghchi said that the Qatari intermediaries were expected to soon engage with the US side.

“They are set to raise the matter with the American side once more, after which the final US response will be conveyed to us,” Araghchi said. “If there is a response, the Qataris will convey it to us and a decision will be made in Tehran on that basis.”

US and regional officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that mediators are working with Iran and the US on trying to broker a deal to end the fighting and open the strait.

(With inputs from AP)