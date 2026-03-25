Iran rejects US ceasefire plan, issues own proposal involving Hormuz control

Iranian state television’s English-language broadcaster quoted an anonymous official on Wednesday, March 25, as saying Iran rejected America’s 15-point ceasefire proposal. Press TV’s report came after Pakistan transmitted the proposal to Iran.

They instead issued their own ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistani sources had earlier told the Anadolu Agency that a breakthrough in US-Iran talks is expected within 48 hours, as Tehran seeks missile program guarantees and compensation.

An Egyptian official involved in the mediation efforts added that the proposal includes restrictions on Iran’s support for armed groups. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet released.

Some of those points were nonstarters in negotiations before the war: Iran has insisted it won’t discuss its ballistic missile program or its support of regional militias, which it views as key to its security. And its ability to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz represents one of its biggest strategic advantages.

Iran’s attacks on regional energy infrastructure along with its restrictions on the strait have sent oil prices skyrocketing and rocked world markets over fears of a global energy crisis, in turn putting pressure on the US to find a way to end the chokehold and calm markets.

Australia announces six-month ban on Iranians with visit visas

Australia has announced a six-month ban on Iranian visitor visa holders, effectively barring their entry into the country

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the steps are aimed at “protecting the integrity and sustainability” of the migration system.

The restrictions exclude Iranians currently in transit, as well as spouses and dependent children of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

There are many visitor visas that were issued before the conflict in Iran, which may not have been issued if they were applied for now,” Burke said.

Iranian army says USS aircraft targeted

Iran’s army said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was hit with naval cruise missiles.

More US troops are on the way to the region

At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to the Mideast in the coming days, three people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.

The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested areas to secure key territory and airfields.

The Pentagon is also in the process of sending about 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region.

US conservatives gather for CPAC with the right openly divided over the Iran war

Conservatives are holding one of their largest annual gatherings at a perilous political moment for President Trump and with open division on the right over the war he launched in Iran.

While Trump maintains broad support among conservatives, the war in Iran is more than a wrinkle for activists drawn to his “America First” campaign pledge against getting involved in foreign conflicts. A new AP-NORC poll shows about 59% of Americans think the military action in Iran is excessive. The debate will be a subtext — and likely flare publicly — as thousands of activists, influencers and Republican lawmakers gather at the Conservative Political Action Conference that begins Wednesday outside Dallas.

The event also comes a day after a Democrat flipped the Florida state legislative seat that’s home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Lebanese army says missile that burst north of capital was Iranian-made, likely not targeting the country

The Lebanese military said after collecting shrapnel fragments that scattered across several towns north of Beirut that it resembled a Qadr 110, an Iranian-made medium-range ballistic missile that had “smaller rockets attached to it.”

It said the missile burst at high altitude, suggesting it wasn’t targeting Lebanon.

“As for the cause of its explosion, it was likely either a technical malfunction or an interceptor missile,” the military said. “The military command notes that there are no interceptor missile platforms located within Lebanese territory.”

Qadr 110 missiles are capable of striking any targets in the Mideast, including Israel. The incident horrified Lebanese residents as fragments scattered across towns and villages in the Keserwan district north of Beirut, and far from the epicenter of the conflict.

Israel launches new strikes on Iran

The Israeli military announced new wide-scale attacks on Iran early Wednesday targeting government infrastructure, and witnesses reported airstrikes in the northwestern city of Qazvin.

Missile alert sirens sounded multiple times in Israel as Iran launched its own attacks.

Iran also kept up the pressure on its Gulf Arab neighbours, with Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry saying it had destroyed at least eight drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, and missile alert sirens sounding in Bahrain.

Kuwait said it shot down multiple drones but one hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire, the General Civil Aviation Authority said. Firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

Iran’s death toll has passed 1,500, its Health Ministry has said. In Israel, 16 people have died. At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.

Meanwhile, authorities say more than 1,000 people have died in Lebanon, where Israel has targeted the Iran-linked Hezbollah militant group, which has also fired on Israel.

Energy prices fall back but remain high

The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil, after it skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, has neared USD 120 a barrel during the conflict but was trading below USD 100 on Wednesday. It is still up around 35 per cent from the start of the war.

Economists and leaders have warned of far-reaching effects if energy prices remain high, from rising prices on food and other basics to higher rates for mortgages and auto loans.

A big driver of the spike in the oil price has been Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Iran has allowed a small number of ships through the strait, but has said no ships from the US, Israel or countries seen as linked to them can pass.

(With input from agencies)