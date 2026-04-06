Iran rejects ceasefire proposal as Trump calls it a ‘significant step’

Iran on Monday, April 6, rejected a United States (US)-backed ceasefire proposal, insisting any agreement must guarantee a permanent end to hostilities across West Asia, even as President Donald Trump described the plan as a “significant step” but insufficient.

Tehran conveyed its response via Pakistan, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), stating it would only consider a truce if the US and Israel immediately halt strikes, including those targeting senior leadership.

Tehran outlines conditions

Iran’s 10-clause response rejects a temporary ceasefire and calls for a definitive end to conflicts across the region, including Gaza and Lebanon, with enforceable guarantees.

It demands the dismantling of US bases in the Gulf, lifting of sanctions, recognition of its right to peaceful uranium enrichment, and reparations for wartime losses.

Tehran also proposed a new framework asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, including regulated transit and toll collection.

Trump sets final deadline, calls proposal inadequate

Trump said his Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would be final, despite previously extending similar timelines.

He described Iran’s response as meaningful but insufficient. “They made a proposal, and it’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step. It’s not good enough,” he said.

The US president added the war could end quickly if Tehran meets Washington’s demands, saying negotiations appear to be taking place “in good faith”. He warned Iran would “pay a big price” if it fails to comply and reiterated threats of severe consequences, including the loss of power infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump

A White House official said the proposal remains under consideration and confirmed that military operations continue.

Trump escalates rhetoric

Trump intensified his remarks, describing Iran as a “sick nation with demented leaders” amid the ongoing conflict.

He also claimed his administration had attempted to support anti-government protests in Iran by sending weapons during demonstrations in December and January. “They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back,” he said, adding that the weapons were retained by “a group of people”, without specifying who.

Intensified strikes and targeted operations

Fresh US-Israeli strikes killed over 25 people on Monday, targeting key infrastructure including the South Pars gas field. Explosions were reported across Tehran, with strikes hitting Sharif University of Technology, drawing condemnation from Iranian officials.

Israel said it carried out large-scale attacks on Iranian air assets and confirmed the killing of senior figures, including IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi and Unit 840 commander Asghar Bagheri.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a “before and after” image on X depicting Iran’s top leadership, saying it showed how key figures had been eliminated since the war began. He added that Israel would continue its campaign against Iran.

ממשיכים בניקיונות לפסח – כותשים את האויב האיראני. pic.twitter.com/8VE3Ef2bDM — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 6, 2026

Iran retaliation and Gulf air defences activated

Iran launched missile strikes targeting Israel and triggered air defence responses across the Gulf. Kuwait reported interceptions alongside casualties from debris, while the UAE said it engaged multiple missiles and UAVs.

A spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said injuries were reported in a residential area in the north due to falling shrapnel. Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the armed forces responded to 14 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 46 drones over the past 24 hours.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said the country was also targeted by drones launched from Iran, adding that all incoming drones were intercepted and neutralised without casualties.

Iran’s military said it targeted regional bases, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and the al-Adiri base in Kuwait, according to a statement broadcast by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed attacks on maritime targets, including the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and an Israeli-linked vessel.

Also Read IRGC chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strikes

Israel reports injury toll

Israel’s Health Ministry said 7,142 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the start of the war.

It added that 114 people remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition.

Shipping disruption strands Indian vessels

At least 16 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, with several LPG carriers awaiting clearance and others escorted by the Indian Navy, according to Reuters.

India’s Reliance Industries has begun sourcing Venezuelan crude, while refiners have delayed maintenance shutdowns to maintain fuel supply amid disruptions.

Iran has also allowed selective passage through the strait, including a Malaysia-linked vessel, signalling strategic control over maritime routes.

Nuclear risk and infrastructure concerns

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, warning of a potential radiological disaster if military activity continues nearby.

Iran’s electricity authority condemned attacks on energy infrastructure as a war crime, warning of civilian risks, while officials cautioned that strikes on power facilities could destabilise the wider Gulf region.

Also Read Over 30 universities targeted in Iran as US-Israeli strikes disrupt education

Diplomatic pressure and wider fallout

European Council President Antonio Costa warned that targeting civilian infrastructure violates international law and called for urgent diplomacy.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon reportedly killed two medics and a political figure, while US Ambassador Mike Huckabee thanked Israel for assistance in rescuing an American airman in Iran.

Iran maintained that its response reflects an “upper hand” in the conflict, accusing Washington of repeatedly extending deadlines without resolution.

With Tehran rejecting a temporary truce and Washington escalating pressure, the conflict continues to expand across military, economic and diplomatic fronts, raising fears of a prolonged regional crisis.