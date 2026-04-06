IRGC chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strikes

Major General Majid Khademi, head of the IRGC’s intelligence organisation, was killed on Monday, April 6, in US-Israeli airstrikes, Iranian state media reported.

According to Reuters, the IRGC said in a statement on its Telegram channel that Khademi was “martyred in a criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy at dawn today”. No further details on the circumstances of his death were immediately provided.

Another Indian LPG tanker crosses Hormuz

Amid the escalating conflict, India continued efforts to secure its energy supply routes. Indian-flagged LPG carrier Green Asha successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the ninth such vessel to transit the strategic waterway since February 28, according to officials cited by ANI.

The vessel is expected to reach an Indian port within 24 to 36 hours. Its transit follows Green Sanvi, which crossed earlier this month carrying 46,655 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and is currently being escorted towards Dahej in Gujarat.

Representative image of tanker. Photo: X

India secures energy routes amid conflict

The Indian Navy has been overseeing the safe passage of commercial vessels under Operation ‘Urja Suraksha’, ensuring continuity of energy supplies despite heightened risks in the region.

While naval ships do not enter the Persian Gulf, they maintain constant communication and provide navigational guidance to Indian-flagged vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Warships then take over escort duties in the Gulf of Oman and the North Arabian Sea.

Recent deliveries under the operation include Jag Vasant, which reached Kandla with over 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG, and Pine Gas, which delivered 45,000 metric tonnes to New Mangalore port.

Another vessel, Jag Vikram, remains positioned near the mouth of the Strait, awaiting clearance before beginning its transit.

Fresh strikes, casualties mount

On the battlefield, violence showed no signs of easing. Israel’s military said it carried out a fresh wave of strikes targeting sites in Tehran, while Iranian media reported attacks on residential areas.

At least 34 people were killed across Iran on Monday, including 23 in Tehran, five in Qom and six in Bandar-e Lengeh, according to Al Jazeera. Among the dead were six children, Reuters reported.

Iran responded with missile strikes on Israel, hitting at least 15 locations.

Sirens were heard in northern regions including Haifa, where search teams recovered two bodies from a damaged residential building. Several people remain missing.

Conflict spills into Gulf, global concerns rise

The fallout of the war is increasingly affecting the wider Gulf region. Authorities in Fujairah responded to a reported drone incident targeting infrastructure, while in Abu Dhabi, falling debris from intercepted missiles injured a Ghanaian national.

Regional officials warn of escalating threats, with thousands of missiles and drones launched since the conflict began.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global energy security. UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash stressed that freedom of navigation must be guaranteed in any future settlement, calling it a “global economic imperative”.

45-day ceasefire talks gather pace

Amid the escalating violence, diplomatic efforts are under way to secure a temporary halt in hostilities.

The United States, Iran and regional mediators are discussing a proposed 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a broader agreement, Axios reported, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources familiar with the talks.

Separately, a framework put forward by Pakistan outlines an immediate ceasefire followed by comprehensive negotiations, according to sources cited by Reuters.

However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran has received the proposal but will not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”, signalling continued resistance.

Iran has also informed Qatar and Turkey that their mediation role is no longer required, further complicating diplomatic efforts.

Economic impact deepens

The conflict is driving volatility in global energy markets, with oil prices fluctuating amid uncertainty over supply routes.

Sri Lanka has raised LPG prices by nearly a quarter, citing higher global costs linked to the war. Airlines are also feeling the pressure, with AirAsia planning fare hikes and route cuts, while Air India has suspended Tel Aviv flights until May 31.