Iran rejects reports of President Pezeshkian’s resignation

Tehran: Iranian authorities have denied reports that President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his resignation, rejecting claims that he sought to step down amid disagreements over the growing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The denial followed a report by UK-based outlet Iran International, which claimed that Pezeshkian had sent a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, quoted a government source as saying that the president had not resigned and continues to perform his duties.

Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications and information at the president’s office, also dismissed the report in a post on X.

“The rumour-mongering by the disreputable foreign network is a continuation of previous ridiculous media games. They have published their own wishful thinking in place of reality,” Tabatabaei wrote.

Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei rejects reports of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s resignation in a post on X.

He added that Pezeshkian would continue serving the Iranian people and accused foreign media outlets of attempting to undermine national unity during a sensitive period of diplomatic negotiations.

What the report alleged

According to Iran International, the president informed the Supreme Leader’s office that his administration had been excluded from major state decisions, limiting its ability to govern effectively.

According to the outlet, Pezeshkian argued that the government’s authority had been eroded by the expanding influence of hardline IRGC factions, leaving the administration with limited control over key decisions

Broader political context

The episode has renewed scrutiny of the relationship between Iran’s civilian leadership and its powerful security apparatus

In recent months, several reports have highlighted the influence of senior security figures over strategic decision-making. A report by The New York Times previously described a group of current and former IRGC commanders as playing a significant role in shaping key policies within the Islamic Republic.