Iran releases two women journalists after 16 months in jail for covering Amini’s death

Iranian authorities have released two women journalists after 16 months in prison for covering the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

On Sunday, January 14, 30-year-old Niloufar Hamedi and 35-year-old Elaheh Mohammadi were released after posting a bail of 10 billion tomans, Iran News Agency (IRNA) reported.

نیلوفر حامدی و الهه محمدی، روزنامه‌نگاران بازداشتی، پس از حدود ۱۶ ماه، با تودیع وثیقه ۱۰ میلیارد تومانی از ندان آزاد شدند. این تصویری است که از آن‌ها پس از آزادی از زندان منتشر شده است.https://t.co/OLJvndqvFL pic.twitter.com/KRYoXkVwfn — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) January 14, 2024

ویدیوی منتشرشده در رسانه‌های اجتماعی، لحظه آزادی نیلوفر حامدی و الهه محمدی را از زندان اوین نشان می‌دهد.

این دو روزنامه‌نگار، در جریان خیزش انقلابی، به دلیل پوشش دادن اخبار قتل حکومتی مهسا امینی بازداشت شدند pic.twitter.com/J4TN1l0ppt — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) January 14, 2024

آهای آزادی

چقدر منتظرت بودیم

تو چقدر قشنگی

چقدر به رفقای من میایی

چقدر دلنشینی#آزادی #نیلوفر_حامدی#الهه_محمدی pic.twitter.com/ZunD6aA1Jl — hoda hashemi (@bentely_hoda) January 14, 2024

On October 22, Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively.

They were sentenced to seven and six years each respectively for collaborating with the hostile US government, five years for acting against national security, and one year for propaganda against the system.

A court in Iran has delivered draconian verdicts for journalists Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloufar Hamedi, who were jailed after reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death, giving them 6 and 7-year jail terms, respectively, on charge of collaborating with the US gov’t.https://t.co/8AwkYLN5Zs pic.twitter.com/qyk6X53F6C — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 22, 2023

Hamedi who worked at Shargh newspaper was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death. Hamedi had taken a picture of Amini’s parents embracing their daughter.

For Mohammadi, she covered Amini’s funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqqaz, her hometown, where the protests began.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January.