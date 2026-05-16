Iran reports civilian deaths, widespread damage in 40 days of Israel-US attacks

hiran’s embassy in India on Saturday, May 16, figures claiming that Israeli and US attacks over the past 40 days caused large-scale civilian casualties and widespread destruction across Iran.

In a post shared on social media, the mission said 496 women and children were killed, including pregnant women and minors, while thousands of civilian sites were allegedly targeted.

Also Read Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended for 45 days amid regional tensions

Iranian authorities reported damage to more than 123,000 residential buildings, alongside attacks on schools, hospitals, universities, airports, ports and transport infrastructure.

The statement also listed damage to commercial centres, media outlets, libraries, religious sites, cultural heritage locations and passenger aircraft. Casualties among healthcare workers and Iranian Red Crescent personnel were also reported.

Published for the first time



The numbers reveal the crimes committed by the United States and Israel in Iran

This scale of attacks on civilian sites was carried out in just 40 days! pic.twitter.com/Zi9F7beBHM — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) May 16, 2026

Israel launches strikes in southern Lebanon after ceasefire extension

The Israeli army said it had launched strikes on alleged Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, hours after the ceasefire was extended for another 45 days.

The announcement came shortly after evacuation warnings were issued for residents of nine towns in southern Lebanon.

Pezeshkian thanks Pope Leo XIV

Iranian news agency Fars reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a letter to Pope Leo XIV expressing gratitude for the pontiff’s stance on military attacks against Iran.

Pezeshkian said the actions of the United States and Israel undermine international law, human values and religious principles, adding that the consequences extend beyond Iran.

Israel issues warning in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for residents of nine towns in southern Lebanon, instructing them to move at least 1,000 metres away from targeted areas.

The military also reported detecting a drone entering the Meron area from Lebanon, stating that the incident ended without casualties.

US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

Speaking after a visit to China, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and warned that Tehran would not be allowed to use the waterway as leverage.

Trump also compared the ongoing military operation involving Iran to the Vietnam War, saying the United States fought in Vietnam for 19 years while the Iran operation had lasted only around two to two-and-a-half months.

Iran later confirmed that Washington had communicated its willingness to continue talks, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained open to a possible Chinese role in diplomatic efforts.

US Hormuz insurance programme remains unused

The Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that a US-backed 40 billion insurance programme for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz has not provided any coverage since its launch two months ago.

Insurance brokers told the newspaper the programme failed to gain traction because it was linked to unclear US naval escort arrangements and did not meet all operational requirements for shipping companies.

Marcus Baker, global head of marine and cargo insurance at Marsh McLennan, said India’s proposed marine insurance initiative could prove more effective because it focuses mainly on financial support rather than military involvement