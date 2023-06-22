Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume postal cooperation after Haj

Tehran: The CEO of Iran’s National Post Company said postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia will resume following this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, which will end on July 1.

Mahmoud Liaei made the remarks in an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which was published on Wednesday, commenting on the outcome of his negotiations with his Saudi counterpart in the Swiss city of Bern, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his face-to-face talks with President of the Saudi Post Corporation Anef Bin Ahmed Abanomi in Bern, Liaei expressed Iran’s readiness for the resumption of the bilateral postal cooperation, which was welcomed by the Saudi side, according to the report.

Iran suspended its postal cooperation with Saudi Arabia after the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016. After attending China-brokered talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia in April announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

