Iran says ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in ICT

Tehran: Iran has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the area of information and communications technology (ICT).

In a meeting in Tehran, Iranian ICT Minister Seyed Sattar Hashemi and Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi stressed the need to promote bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors and at different levels, Xinhua news agency reported quoting official news agency IRNA .

The Iranian minister outlined different areas for cooperation between the two countries, especially in ICT, adding the two countries could prioritise cooperation in data transit. He also stressed other potential areas for bilateral cooperation, including developing communication infrastructure, advancing e-government initiatives, and ensuring cybersecurity.

Hashemi expressed Iran’s readiness to share scientific and technical expertise with Saudi Arabia, adding that the two countries could exchange ICT delegations and experts.

The Saudi ambassador, for his part, emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields, affirming his country’s readiness to support these efforts.

Earlier in January, Iranian Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, during which both sides vowed to expand bilateral ties in various areas, especially in judicial and legal fields.

Rahimi expressed satisfaction with the resumption of friendly relations between the two countries since 2023, describing “effective, strong and strategic ties between Tehran and Riyadh as very important and influential.

He noted the Iranian government’s principled policy of developing friendly ties with all countries, especially neighbouring ones, and called for maintaining and boosting ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in cultural, economic, and political sectors, said the report.

Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared in April 2023 the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of a Shiite cleric.