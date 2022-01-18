Iran says ready to reopen embassy in Saudi Arabia

Iran is now focusing on the resumption of activities by its mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

Published: 18th January 2022
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Tehran: Iran is ready to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, the spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said the decision still depends on the Saudi side and the practical measures it takes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran is now focusing on the resumption of activities by its mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had said earlier that Iran has held four rounds of positive and constructive talks with Saudi officials in Iraq.

“What we have stated as our official position is that relations between the two countries would return to normal whenever the Saudi side wishes. Iran is ready and welcomes the reopening of the embassies and consulates,” Abdollahian said.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on diplomatic missions in Tehran following the execution of a Shia cleric by Riyadh.

