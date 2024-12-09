Iran says Syria’s future should be decided by its people

Iran said that it believes the Syrian people should have the sole right to determine their own future, free from any foreign interference or imposition.

In response to the latest developments in Syria, including the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said in a statement that, “… determining Syria’s future and making decisions about its destiny are solely the responsibility of the Syrian people, without any destructive interference or external imposition.”

The ministry added that to achieve that, it was necessary to end military conflicts in the country as soon as possible, prevent terrorist actions and start national talks involving all segments of Syria’s society to form an inclusive government representing all Syrian people, Xinhua News agency reported.

The statement added that Iran will spare no effort to help ensure security and stability in Syria, and will continue consultations with all influential parties, especially those in the West Asia region.

On Sunday morning, opposition forces stormed Iran’s embassy in Damascus after capturing the Syrian capital. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the embassy had been evacuated prior to the assault.