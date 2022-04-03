Iran: Schools, universities reopen for 1st time since pandemic

Schools and universities are fully reopened on Sunday for the first time across Iran since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To encourage students and teachers to use public transport, metros and buses were made free of charge till 9 am. Students wore mandatory masks and physical distancing was followed. Being fully vaccinated was mandatory for attending classes for students as well as teachers.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Iranian ministry of education launched online classes but many, particularly those from the backward community were unable to attend.

Health officials have warned that a seventh wave of the pandemic might grip the country in the weeks following the Nowruz holidays that ended on Saturday.