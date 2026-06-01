Iran seeks changes to draft US deal, says nothing is final

Tehran: Iran will make amendments to the text of a potential memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after receiving the latest US response, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Reacting to Saturday US media reports that the United States amended elements of the draft agreement and sent it back to Tehran, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying that Iran will also make its own amendments to the draft deal, and “nothing is final yet.”

The source said Iran will only accept a draft it agrees to, and the amendments made by the United States do not imply Tehran’s approval.

US media, citing officials, said US President Donald Trump raised concerns over parts of the draft, including the release of Iran’s frozen assets, and wanted tougher terms in the MoU, especially on Iran’s nuclear material, Xinhua news agency reported.

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Iran and the United States are reportedly working to finalize an MoU on ending the war that started on Feb. 28 with joint attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The two sides reached a temporary ceasefire on April 8. Over the past weeks, they have exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said that Tehran would not agree to any deal with the United States until the rights of the Iranian people were secured.

Addressing an online parliamentary session, Ghalibaf stressed that Iranian negotiators had no trust in the “enemy’s” words and promises, according to the official news agency IRNA.

“Our criterion is tangible achievements that we must attain in order to fulfil our commitments in return,” he said. “We will not approve any agreement until we are sure that we have secured the Iranian nation’s rights.”

The Speaker referred to Iran’s “achievements” on the battlefield and said the task of diplomacy was to transform “these victories into political and legal achievements”.

He warned that in a new phase of the conflict, the “enemies” were seeking to sow internal discord through economic pressure and media propaganda to force Iran to surrender, and expressed confidence that the Iranian people would resist such efforts.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Ghalibaf said: “We obtain concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations we merely make them understandable.”